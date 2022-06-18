Judith Busz

PEOTONE — Judith K. Busz, 74, of Peotone, was called home to be with her family in Heaven on Tuesday (June 14, 2022).

She was born Feb. 12, 1948, at home in Peotone, the daughter of Robert E. and Delores K. (Palso) Busz.

She was a Peotone High School graduate, class of 1966.

She worked in the office at Columbia Tool Steel in Chicago Heights, and then at Dairy Farms in Monee.

Judy was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Peotone.

She enjoyed bowling, planting flowers, crocheting and needlework, doing jigsaw puzzles and picture coloring with colored pencils. Judy loved spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews. She especially adored her special friend, Daisy, her nephew Corey’s family dog.

Surviving are her sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Jerry Senholtz, of Peotone; her sister-in-law, Terri Busz, of Peotone; her nephews and niece, Brent Senholtz, Corey Senholtz and Danielle (Chris Carroll) Busz; and her great-niece and great-nephews, Madysen Yates, Mason Senholtz and Noah Senholtz.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and her brother, David L. Busz.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 20, until the 12:30 p.m. funeral services at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home, Peotone, with the Rev. Terry Krouskoupf and Nancy Wheeler officiating. Burial will be in Peotone Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

Please sign her online guestbook at feddehelfrichcrossfh.com.