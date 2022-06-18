Doris Lowe

PONTIAC — Doris J. Lowe, 86, of Cabery, passed away Wednesday (June 15, 2022) at Evenglow Inn Senior Citizens’ Living of Pontiac.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday, June 20, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Kempton United Methodist Church. Burial will follow the service in Broughton Cemetery in rural Emington.

Funeral arrangements are by Calvert and Martin Funeral Home.

Doris was born Nov. 17, 1935, in Emington, the daughter of Fred and Lucy (Haag) Lambert. She married Robert “Bob” Lowe on Sept. 4, 1954, at the Kempton United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death Nov. 14, 2019.

Surviving are her children, Deb (Don) English, of Kempton, David (Audrey) Lowe, of Saunemin, Daphne (the Late Brad) Wepprecht, of Reddick, Dean (Tammy) Lowe, of Kempton, and Robin (Bruce) Oldfather, of Saunemin; her 18 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and two more babies on the way; her stepsister, Shirley (Steve) Zeller; a brother-in-law, Terry (Shirley) Wagner; and a niece and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; two granddaughters, Hillary and Amber Wepprecht; a sister, Donna Wagner; her sister-in-law, Ena Margaret Kemp and brother-in-law, Richard Kemp Sr.

Doris was a member of the Kempton United Methodist Church. She was very active in its UMW. Doris was a Sunday and Bible school teacher. She was a counselor with the Methodist Youth Fellowship. Doris sang in the church choir and the Community Chord Chorale.

She was a waitress at the Dew Drop Inn in Emington, for several years. She retired from working at RR Donnelley.

Doris loved to garden. She was an avid reader. Doris was a regular blood donor; and she received a pin for donating five gallons of blood over the years. She was into family history and genealogy. Doris was also active in the Cabery/Kempton high school reunions.

She enjoyed camping trips with the family, especially to Rensselaer, Ind. Doris was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt.

The family would like to thank the staff at Evenglow Inn for their love and the care they took with Doris over the last two and a half years.

Memorials may be made to Kempton United Methodist Church or Evenglow Inn.

Please sign her online guestbook at calvertmemorial.com.