Jerry Fellers

WASHINGTON — Jerry Russell Fellers, 76, of Washington and formerly of Saunemin, passed away Saturday (June 11, 2022) at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside service, with military rites, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 20, in Sunny Slope Cemetery in Saunemin, with the Rev. Gabe Baumgardner officiating.

Jerry was born Sept. 19, 1945, the son of Emerald Russell Fellers and Martha M. (Eggenberger) Fellers. He married Julia (Schneider) Fellers. She survives, of Washington.

Also surviving are his stepdaughter, Jennifer L. (Chris) Rose, of Washington; grandsons, Nate and Zach, of Washington; and sisters, Barbara Pittman, of Sheldon, and Eleanor Billadeau, of Bourbonnais.

Jerry graduated in 1963 from Kempton/Cabery High School.

He was a proud U.S. Marine, serving in Vietnam from 1965 to 1967. Upon his return from duty, he was employed at Interlake Steel Inc., in Pontiac. He retired in 2011, after 45 years working at Interlake.

He was a member of the American Legion, the VFW and St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cullom.

Jerry enjoyed watching NASCAR and the Indy 500. He would make many trips to see both races. He also was a big Illini fan. He attended many football and basketball games over the years. Most of all, Jerry was so happy to be called “PaPa” by his grandsons.

He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or to the Disabled Veterans of America.

Funeral arrangements are by Calvert and Martin Funeral Home, Cullom.

Please sign his online guestbook at calvertmemorial.com.