Stephen Langevin

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Stephen M. Langevin, 66, of Clearwater, Fla., and formerly of Bourbonnais, passed away May 8, 2022, with his spouse by his side.

On Feb. 11, 1956, he was born, in Kankakee, the son of George and Vivian Langevin.

Stephen was a 1974 graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School and received his BA in Psychology from Governors State University in 1995.

He worked at Shapiro Developmental Center for 35 years before retiring. After retirement, he moved part-time to Florida to enjoy time with his family, took up painting and continued to play music. Stephen was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan, often taking his children and wife to Wrigley Field to watch a game.

Preceding him in death were his parents, George and Vivian Langevin.

Surviving are his wife, Sharon Langevin; and two children, Seth Langevin, of Reno, Nev., and Sara Crosswhite, of Spring Hill, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Murray; son-in-law, Shawn Crosswhite; grandchildren, Dylan and Esma Crosswhite; brothers, David (Kathy) Langevin, of Palos Park, Gary (Tricia) Langevin, of Bourbonnais, and Alan Langevin, of Toledo, Ohio; and sister, Diane Keller, of Decatur.

A Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 20, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 308 St. Charles St., Beaverville, with Father Dominic M. Langevin, O.P., officiating. A luncheon will follow in St. Mary’s Hall.