Elizabeth 'Betty June' Simmons

BOURBONNAIS — Elizabeth J. “Betty June” Simmons, 89, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (June 12, 2022) in Kankakee.

She was born Nov. 2, 1932, in East St. Louis, the daughter of Daniel and Elizabeth Hagene Potts.

Betty June married Patrick W. Simmons on April 27, 1957, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Belleville. He preceded her in death May 29, 2017. They had celebrated 60 years of marriage.

Betty June was a graduate of Notre Dame High School in Belleville.

In 1976, Betty June and Patrick moved from Belleville to Homewood, where they raised their family. They retired to Bourbonnais in 2000, where she adored and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was an inventory control specialist at Famous & Barr in Fairview Heights.

Betty June was a member of the United Transportation Union Women’s Auxiliary.

She was devoted to her family: Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Betty June was an avid puzzler.

She enjoyed wintering in Orange Beach, Ala., for 20 years.

Betty June was a parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are two daughters, Susan Simmons, of Homewood, and Peggy and Chris Hendron, of Valparaiso, Ind.; one sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Campbell, of St. Louis, Mo.; five grandchildren, Timmy Simmons Jr., Laura (David) Sexton, Lisa (Timothy) Juergens, Sean (Emilee) Hendron and Christy Hendron; three great-grandchildren, Blake Juergens, Calli Sexton and Jackson Sexton; and many niece, and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Sean Patrick Simmons and Timmy Simmons Sr.; and her siblings, Mary Ellen Osland-Thomas, Bill Potts and Patsy Potts.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 17, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon Saturday, June 18, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee. Private family interment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, Mercy Home, or the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois.

