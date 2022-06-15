Dorothy Campbell

HERSCHER — Dorothy G. Campbell, 97, of Herscher, passed away Sunday (June 12, 2022) at Miller Rehabilitation Center in Kankakee.

She was born Nov. 27, 1924, in Kankakee, the daughter of Harold G. and Thelma K. (Kegebein) Swanson.

Dorothy married Bruce E. Campbell on April 14, 1944, in Chapel Hill, N.C. They had three children.

She was a graduate of Kankakee High School.

Dorothy enjoyed doing word search puzzles, clipping recipes, playing cards, and doing crewelwork and needlepoint.

She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Kankakee.

Surviving are her son, David Campbell, of Bourbonnais; her daughter, Barbara (Gerald) Kruse, of Herscher, and her daughter, Joyce (Bob) Kibbons, of Kankakee; her grandchildren, Casie (Katie) Campbell, Kelly (Sandie) Campbell, Kevin (Melissa) Kruse, Brian (Victoria) Kruse and Robin Kibbons; a grandson-in-law, Shane Wentz; 12 great-grandkids; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Bruce; her parents, Harold and Thelma; her brother, Harry; her daughter-in-law, Alma; two grandchildren, Kyle and Christina; and several family members.

Dorothy will be remembered forever by those who loved her.

A wake will be from 4 p.m. Friday, June 17, until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen, of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church officiating. Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18, in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to family wishes.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.