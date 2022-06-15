Deborah Wilfinger

KANKAKEE — Deborah L. Wilfinger, 66, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (June 13, 2022) at Lightways Hospice in Joliet.

She was born Aug. 8, 1955, in Chicago, the daughter of Leonard “Mitch” and Joan Mika Bobowski. Debbie married Paul Wilfinger on Nov. 13, 1977, at St. Raymond Catholic Church in Mt. Prospect.

Debbie could cook up a storm and loved cooking. She enjoyed cooking large dinners for her family. Debbie was an antique collector.

She was a member of St. Martin of Tours and St. John Paul II Catholic Church — West Campus in Kankakee.

Surviving are her husband, Paul, of Kankakee; one son, Joe Wilfinger, of West Chicago; one daughter, Kate Wilfinger, of Bolingbrook; two grandchildren, Paige and Riley Wilfinger; her mother, Joan Judycki; one brother and sister-in-law, Mike (Joan) Bobowski, of Bartlett; and several nephews and cousins.

Debbie was preceded in death by her father.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday, June 17, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation.

Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.