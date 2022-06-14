James 'Jim' Walters

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. — James “Jim” Clifford Walters, 86, of Rogue River, Ore., and formerly of Bradley, joined his God and family in Heaven on June 6, 2022.

He attended Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

Jim served our country in the U.S. Navy in Key West, Fla.

He owned and operated J & J Tire and Tread in Kankakee, for many years.

He was born Oct. 30, 1935. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Elizabeth (Papineau) Walters; two brothers, Melvin and Sherman; and one great-grandchild, Lucas.

Surviving are his wife, Judy Burton; two sisters, Lorraine Peppin and Patricia Chaney; one brother, Anthony Walters; his five children, Theresa (Robert) Wheeler, of Muskegon, Mich., Dawn (Randall) Patton, of Savage, Minn., James (Tammy) Walters, of St. Anne, Alicia (Edward) Senesac, of Bradley, and Nathan Walters, of Rogue River, Ore.; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

He gave generously of his time and skills as a home builder and handyman.

Jim was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Rogue River, Ore.

A celebration of life service will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 26, in Rogue River, Ore.