BOURBONNAIS — Iola Regnier Gomez, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (June 12, 2022), at the age of 69.

Born Nov. 24, 1952, she grew up in the Kankakee area, and lived for a time in Louisville, Ky.

Iola was a graduate of Bishop McNamara High School.

She was an avid gardener and decorator. She never met a patch of earth or a room she could not leave brighter.

Preceding her in death were her father, Russell, and mother, Rose; and husband, Matthew, and son, Andrew.

Surviving are her son, Rob (Stacey); brother, Stephen (Deborah); sister, Lynne (Jim), and sister, Karen (Michael); grandchildren, Jack and Amelia; nieces and nephews, Kimberley, Lindsay (Scott), Jillian (Chris), Zachary (Chelsea), and Scott; and great-grand-nephew, Connor.

Her family said, “Although she left us far too soon, she did not leave us empty handed. We have a lifetime of memories, card games and backyard croquet matches to remember and cherish. When we think of our sister, Iola, we replay poignant images of ‘da Bears,’ shrimp dip, angel food cake, handmade dough Xmas ornaments, black raspberry pie, French crepes with Karo syrup, a garden meticulously sculpted, tomato plants, lasagna from Tucci’s, cherry coffee, pot brownies, noodles and dressing, Due’s pizza, golf at Shamrock, Downton Abbey, Puff the Magic Dragon, air guitar, Etta James, and her beloved porch swing. Each image carries a story, an iced tea or two, and a smile.”

Occasional “sib weekends” were the stuff of legend, a chance for Karen, Lynne, Steve and Iola to visit, bond, eat Jaenicke Hot Dogs, cheat at cards, tell and retell stories of family lore and, most of all, laugh at themselves.

Though the family mourns it’s loss, they take solace knowing that she is reunited with son, Andrew, and husband, Matthew, somewhere pure that is free of struggle, pain and frustration. Beneath her gruff and sassy demeanor was a gentile soul who believed in the connection of lives for fun, joy and love. She endured far more heartache than one person should ever have to bear and still continued to love unconditionally. She lived authentically and showed family and friends that being yourself is the only way to live.

“The mind always replays what the heart can’t delete. We celebrate and will always hold dear the true gift this lady was. Be at peace, dear sister. Your pilgrim soul has found home, Iola Regnier Gomez,” her loving family said.