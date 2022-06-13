Ella Eckhoff

MATTESON — Ella was born with her twin sister on June 28, 1933, the daughters of Martin and Hulda Bruder, at their farmhouse in Matteson.

Ella was brought into the Christian faith and was made into a child of God through holy Baptism in their farmhouse on July 15, 1933. On March 30, 1947, she publicly confessed her faith and was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Matteson, with her given scripture verse being Hebrews 13:5, “Be content with such things as you have. For He hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee.” The family farm was where Ella spent her childhood.

At age 16, she went to work at the Federal Reserve Bank in Chicago.

She was united in holy matrimony to Norman Eckhoff at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Matteson, on April 5, 1953; and was blessed with 61 plus years of marriage.

Ella was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Grant Park, where she served as a Sunday school teacher for 50 years.

She had a passion for farming, researching family history, traveling and reading.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Norman; sister, Esther; and son, David.

Surviving are her daughter, Bonnie Borms, of Clifton; sons, Jeffrey (Gayle) Eckhoff, of Tuttle, Okla., Jerry Eckhoff, of Moore, Okla., and daughter-in-law, Nancy Eckhoff, of Grant Park; brother, Martin Bruder, of Matteson; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 17, at Hack-Jensen Funeral Home in Beecher. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Grant Park. Burial will follow in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Grant Park.