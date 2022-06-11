Nicholas Huffman

BOURBONNAIS — Nicholas C. Huffman, 42, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (June 9, 2022) at his home.

He was born Oct. 6, 1979, in Kankakee, the son of Randy and Maureen (Rivard) Huffman.

Nick was co-owner and operator of The Looney Bin Bar. He was a loyal protector of his Looney Bin Family. Nick was an artist who enjoyed painting, live music, comedy and horror movies, rock and roll parties, Secret Squirrel stuff, hunting, fishing and just plain bull. He was the author of a #1 Best Selling Book, several #1 Best Selling Comedy Albums and former reporter for Mancow. Nick was the owner of The Boom Boom Room in Bradley. He is the holder of countless stories that the world may never know. Nick had an incredible love for fried chicken and Hooters wings.

Surviving is his mother, Maureen Huffman, of Bourbonnais; one daughter, Callie Huffman, of Bourbonnais; two sons, Waylon and Cash Huffman, of Kankakee; one stepson, Austin Glassford; one stepdaughter, Hayley Faulkner; his Emily; many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and his Looney Bin Family.

Preceding him in death were his father, Randy; and grandparents, Charles and Barbara Huffman and Richard and Mary Ann Rivard.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 13, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

