Lois Rogers

KANKAKEE — Lois M. Rogers, 75, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (June 7, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Nov. 1, 1946, in Kankakee, the daughter of Harold and Florence (Rothermel) Snodgrass. Lois married David Rogers on April 3, 1970, in Kankakee.

Lois worked as title clerk for Key City Chevrolet.

She enjoyed playing Bingo and baking with her grandchildren. Most of all, Lois loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband of 52 years, David Rogers, of Kankakee; one son, Daryl and Jenny Rogers, of Herscher; one daughter, Tracy and David Brecheen, of Memphis, Tenn.; one sister, Blossom Frasor, of Lakeland, Calif.; and five grandchildren, Mady Rogers, Drew Rogers, Laney Rogers, Zachary Brecheen and Dillon Brecheen.

Preceding her in death were her parents; two brothers; and three sisters.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at Schreffler Funerals, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. David Brecheen officiating. A memorial visitation will follow from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., also at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

