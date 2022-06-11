Glenn Barriball

CLIFTON — Glenn A. Barriball, 84, of Clifton, passed away June 5, 2022, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Nov. 5, 1937, in Watseka, the son of Howard and Lola (Benscoter) Barriball. He married Carolyn J. Dykstra at Wichert Reformed Church on Dec. 19, 1959.

Surviving are his wife, Carolyn Barriball, of Clifton; two daughters, Lana (Thomas) Frake, of Peoria, and Diana (Scott) Boelte, of Rockton; six grandchildren, Ashley (Jonathan) Garst, Brittany (Ryan) Miller, Nathan (Whitney) Frake, Michael Frake, Nicholas Boelte and Taylor Boelte; and two great-grandchildren, Brooks and Blake Miller.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, Richard Barriball; and one sister, Phyllis Hoekstra.

Glenn was a member and elder of Martinton Church of Christ where he was instrumental in the development of the church activity center.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Glenn owned the John Deere Store from 1972 to 2005 and was still involved in the business with the new owners.

He enjoyed golfing, watching fireworks, Christmas lights, and watching westerns. He was a lifelong, avid Cubs fan and enjoyed music, especially classic country.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 17, at the Martinton Church of Christ. The Rev. Chuck Alt will officiate. Burial will follow in Clifton Cemetery in Clifton. Graveside military rites will be by Central VFW Post 2131.

Memorials may be made to Martinton Church of Christ or Prairieview Lutheran Home.

