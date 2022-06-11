Dale Galant

BRADLEY — Dale D. “Frog” Galant, 74, of Bradley, passed away June 3, 2022.

He was born April 7, 1948, in Herrin, the son of Carl S. and Roselle (Minor) Galant. Dale married Patricia Ann Oliver on Nov. 8, 1969, in Shawneetown.

Dale worked at CSL Behring for 35 years as a maintenance engineer. He served as Commander of the Kankakee VFW Post 2857. Dale liked to restore old muscle cars and enjoyed fishing with his son and camping with his wife. He loved dogs.

He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, having served from 1970 to 1971 during the Vietnam War.

Surviving are his wife, Patricia Galant, of Bradley; his three children, Robert and Jamie Galant, of Sesser, Dawn and Eric Jensen, of Bourbonnais, and Jeff Galant, of Bradley; two sisters, Jessie and Greg Westfall, of Carrier Mills, and Linda and James Murphy, of Stone Fort; eight grandchildren, Heather, Nathan, Josh, Tiffany, Matthew, Wesley, Samantha and Sophie; 10 great-grandchildren; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and his three fur babies, Murphy, Rexie and Brandy.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one sister, Brenda; and his brother, Joe.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Private family services will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Kankakee VFW or Disabled American Veterans.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

