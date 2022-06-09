Death notices: June 9, 2022

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Steven Leroy Harms</strong>, 77, passed away Sunday (June 5, 2022) at Watseka Health Care Center in Watseka. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Lois M. Rogers,</strong> 75, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (June 7, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Jean Davis Brooks</strong>, 85, of Bourbonnais, were held June 1 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Jean passed away May 26, 2022. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Josh Davis, David Jr. and Jake Herberger, Aaron Borgman and Adam Gliniewicz.

Memorial services for <strong>Marla G. Krutsinger,</strong> 65, of Bourbonnais, were held May 27 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Marla passed away May 23, 2022. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Graveside services for <strong>Doris Mae Moe,</strong> 94, of Kankakee, were held May 26 in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township, with the Rev. Eric Brown officiating. Doris passed away May 21, 2022.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Leslie “Les” P. Morrical</strong>, 77, of Chebanse, was held May 24 at St. John Paul II — West Campus, Kankakee. Deacon David Marlowe officiated. Les passed away May 18, 2022. Burial was in St. James Cemetery in Irwin. Pallbearers were Tara Mulcahy, Claire, Adin and Luke Morrical, and Tyler St. Germaine.