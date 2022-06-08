Matthew Greenfield

CHICAGO — Matthew Gage Greenfield, 30, of Chicago, passed away Sunday (June 5, 2022) in Lake of the Ozarks, Mo.

He was born Dec. 2, 1991, in Tulsa, Okla.

In addition to his grandparents, Bob and Millie Gilbert, of Tulsa, Okla.; surviving are his father, Peter Greenfield, of Tulsa, Okla.; sister, Morgan Greenfield, of Bourbonnais; uncle, John Greenfield, of Dallas, Texas; aunt, Carol Childers, of St. Louis, Mo.; uncle, Tom Greenfield and wife Holly Greenfield, of Bourbonnais; and Matt’s cousins, Milo Greenfield, of San Diego, Calif., and Brennan DeLoache and Hailey Greenfield, of Bourbonnais.

Matt graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 2015 with a Bachelor of Science in Business with a major in accounting and a Bachelor of Science with a major in applied engineering and technology. Immediately after graduation he headed to the big city of Chicago to start his new career with CohnReznick. There, he gained a ton of experience and eventually was ready for a new challenge and had recently started working at Thrive Physical Therapy Partners in Chicago, which he was extremely excited of his new opportunity.

He touched so many people’s lives with his infectious smile, personality, intellect and his love for life and dedication to his friends and family. Steadfast and determined, he overcame a lot of obstacles in his life and was thriving. Matt was looking forward to a bright future with the love of his life, Lunden Steele, and their little pride and joy, Aussie Shepherd mix, Piper. He was excited about starting a family of their own someday. Matt absolutely loved spending time with his friends and always made a point to reach out and keep in touch. In turn, Matt had the best of the best lifelong friends who loved and adored him. He was a huge fan of the Chicago Blackhawks and enjoyed watching the Chicago Bears play. Matt will be greatly and forever missed.