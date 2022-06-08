Kemp Muñiz

EDWARDSVILLE — Kemp Nishan Muñiz, 48, of Edwardsville, was born July 8, 1973, in Belleville, and passed away Sunday (June 5, 2022) at his home.

He graduated Richwoods High School in Peoria, then attended Illinois Central College and participated on the speech team. He graduated from Eastern Illinois University with his Bachelors, Olivet Nazarene University with his MBA, then Governors State University with his Masters in Communication. He was currently a student in the Doctoral Interdisciplinary Leadership-Higher Education Program at Governors State University.

Kemp worked as a program coordinator for Alternative Digital Credentials at Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville (SIUE).

He was a fan of all St. Louis sports teams, especially the St. Louis Cardinals. Kemp enjoyed Star Wars, Marvel and Doctor Who movies. He was a fan of useless knowledge and loved playing Monopoly and trivia games. The Beatles were his favorite band.

Surviving are the joy of his life, his two daughters, Reilly and Reigan Muñiz, students at SIUE who reside in Kankakee; his parents, Albert Sr. and Eugenia “Jean” (nee Woodward) Muniz, of Edwardsville; and a brother, Albert Muñiz Jr., of Chicago; his co-parent and friend, Julie Anderson-Roy, of Kankakee; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and an uncle.

A celebration of life will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 10, at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, 2800 N. Center St., Maryville. There will be an open podium starting at 6:30 p.m.

Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in Edwardsville.

An education fund has been set up for Reilly and Reigan. Donations can be made at the funeral home. Checks can be made payable to Reilly Muñiz and Reigan Muñiz.

