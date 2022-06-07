Charlotte Winship

CANTON — Charlotte Elaine Winship, 91, of Canton, passed away May 29, 2022, at Lincoln Memorial Hospital.

The daughter of John E. Grimm and Edith (Brasel) Grimm, she was born Oct. 24, 1930, in Canton.

Charlotte married Walter John Winship Jr. on July 12, 1953, in Canton.

Surviving are three daughters, Susan (Vince) Huster, of Franklin, Tenn., Debra (Patrick) O’Gorman, of South Beloit, and Nancy (Rick) Rayman, of Lincoln; six grandchildren, Erin O’Gorman, Colin O’Gorman, Laura Tepen, Beth Rayman, Shelby Huster and Katelyn Huster; and four great-grandchildren, Michael, Jacob, Gianna and Charlotte Tepen.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and one brother, Jack Grimm.

Charlotte held a Bachelor of Education degree from Western Illinois University and worked for 23 years as an elementary school teacher in the Kankakee School District 111.

She was a member of the International Association of Rebekah (Canton) and the Canton Women’s Club.

A memorial service will be at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded.

