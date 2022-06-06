Douglas Konecki Sr.

MANTENO — Douglas A. “Coach” Konecki Sr., 50, of Manteno, passed away Thursday (June 2, 2022).

He was born May 20, 1972, in Chicago, the son of Fred A. and Francis Konecki. On Feb. 28, 2003, he married Jeri Nordgren, in Chicago.

Doug was a shipping coordinator for Sherwin Williams.

He loved coaching baseball for Manteno and Bishop McNamara, as well as coaching basketball and football. He enjoyed playing golf and fireworks.

Surviving are his beloved wife, Jeri Konecki, of Manteno; his two children, Jessica and Douglas Jr., of Manteno; three sisters, Brenda (Matt) Lindstrom, of Roscoe, Barb Westerhoff, of Monticello, and Ellen Deakin, of Monee; his father, Fred Konecki, of Manteno; and a nephew, Michael Deakin, of Manteno.

Preceding him in death were his mother, Francis; brother, Larry Konecki; and nephew, Brian Deakin.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, until the 7:15 p.m. funeral service at Brown-Jensen Funeral Home, Manteno, with the Rev. Eric Brown officiating.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family, as they would like to follow Doug’s passion for baseball and contribute to MYBSL.