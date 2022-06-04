Leonard 'Chuck' DePatis

BRADLEY — Leonard Charles “Chuck” DePatis, 83, of Bradley, passed away May 25, 2022, at his home.

He was born March 19, 1939, in Kankakee, the son of Leonard and Rose (Pentecost) DePatis. Chuck married JoAnn James on Sept. 15, 2017, in Kankakee.

Chuck was a retired engineer. He enjoyed golfing, bowling and loved working on house projects.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Surviving are his wife, JoAnn DePatis, of Bradley; one son, Mark DePatis, of Watseka; one daughter, Deanna and Brian Barnard, of Watseka; stepchildren, Victoria Crump and Shawn Kirkpatrick, of Mesa, Ariz., James Cline, of Bradley, and Edward and Beth Cline, of Smyrna, Tenn.; two sisters, Linda DePatis (Ron) Morrical, of Watseka, and Chris Long DeMont, of Baltimore, Md.; one sister-in-law, Kathy and Ron DeVries; seven grandchildren, Heather Osborne, Heath Osborne, Christiane DePatis, Stephanie DePatis, Amanda DePatis, Daulton DePatis and Morgan Blair; 15 great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Fudge.

Preceding him in death were his first wife, Shirley DePatis; his second wife, Opal DePatis; one son, Douglas DePatis; two sisters, Renee DePatis (Shorty) Scherf and Ricki DePatis (Sonny) Sharp; and one brother-in-law, Jay DeMont.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside service, with military honors, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 6, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. A funeral procession to the cemetery will leave the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais at 9 a.m.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

