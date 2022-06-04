MANTENO — Cesar Thorne de Chavez, of Manteno, passed away in May of 2022, surrounded by his family. He was 86 years old. Born in La Oroya, Peru, in 1935, the son of Julio Thorne and Virginia Chavez, Cesar was the youngest of 12 children.

Growing up, he loved to play soccer, to learn new things, and to enjoy life with his many doting brothers, sisters, family and friends. His strong spirit and zest for life helped him to overcome the many challenges and adversities he faced as a child.

Highly mechanically inclined, in 1955 his aptitude tests earned him a prestigious spot in an IBM training program where he worked with his father in Tarma, Peru. He then immigrated to the United States in 1960 where he was soon drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He proudly served his new country from 1961 to 1967 with the 4th Infantry Division, specializing in heavy weapons and as a Military Police officer. During his time at Fort Lewis, Wash., he met and married Margean (Bohlin) Thorne, of Utah. They moved to Chicago and later Calumet City, then, upon retirement, to Manteno. They had four children together and were married nearly 59 years.

Cesar used his engineering skills and intellect throughout his career: With IBM, then his own company CT Office Equipment, later with Landauer Radiation Dosimetry, even working part-time as a licensed realtor and loan officer. He loved golfing, playing soccer, fishing, camping and was fluent in five languages. He was a great family man who partook in countless activities with his children and grandchildren throughout their lives.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Julio and Virginia; and his siblings, Rebecca, Olga, Laura, Julio, Carmen, Juan, Ernesto and Haydee.

Surviving are his wife Margean; his siblings, Yolanda, Bertha and Umberto “Tito;” his children, Lisa (Theodore) Kraus, Lori (Matt) O’Connell, Christian (Kealah) Thorne and Jordan Thorne; his grandchildren, Dustin, Olivia, Katelyn, Madelyn, Preston and Spencer; and innumerable nieces, nephews and cousins across the globe.

Cesar will be interred in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 1. All family and friends are invited to attend the service. There will be an informal lunch gathering after the service at the Silver Dollar Restaurant in Elwood.

Please share condolences or memories online at vlm.cem.va.gov after the VA completes his interment. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to help cover his extensive medical bills.

“We shall all meet again someday when we return home to God’s paradise. Until then, we miss you and remember you in our hearts.” — His eternally loving family said.