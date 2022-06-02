Death notices: June 2, 2022

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Leslie “Les” Hayden</strong>, 73, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (May 31, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Keith Tucker,</strong> 51, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (June 1, 2022) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Thelma J. Davis</strong>, 81, of Kankakee, were held May 20 at Caldwell Chapel AME Zion Church in Kankakee. Thelma passed away May 7, 2022. Interment was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.

Funeral Mass for <strong>R. Ann Prince</strong>, 84, of Bradley, was held May 20 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, with the Rev. Marcin Michalak officiating. Ann passed away May 11, 2022. Interment was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Mike, Tony, Ed, Kevin, Alan and Sean Prince.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Dolores J. Ruder</strong>, 95, and <strong>Raymond C. Ruder,</strong> 99, both of Bourbonnais, was held May 16 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Dolores passed away May 10, 2022. Raymond passed away May 11, 2022. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Her pallbearers were Michelle Frank, Michelle Wells, Ryan and Austin Kemp, David Ruder and Jeff Arseneau. His pallbearers were Janet Blight, Sue Kemp, Joyce Jackson, Judy Kella, Deb Hill and Denise Ripley.

Funeral services for <strong>Cory Lynell Sanders</strong>, 5, of Kankakee, were held May 28 at Shiloh Full Gospel Baptist Church, Kankakee. Minister Chantelle Hawkins Lucas officiated. Cory passed away May 15, 2022. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Johntae Mays, Eric Bynum, Clifford Autman, Lavane Butler, Troy Holczclaw and Marquell Kee.