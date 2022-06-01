William 'Bill' Salkeld

BOURBONNAIS — William F. “Bill” Salkeld, 91, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (May 30, 2022) at Riverside Senior Citizens’ Living in Bourbonnais.

He was born June 20, 1930, in Kankakee, the son of Frank and Frances (Glines) Salkeld. Bill married Faye Lutes on July 13, 1957, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee. She preceded him in death Feb. 3, 2010.

Bill was a 1948 graduate of St. Patrick High School and had attended Loras College. He was the retired owner of Salkeld & Sons Sporting Goods. Bill was a member of the Kankakee Elks, Knights of Columbus, and the 100 Club. Bill was also a proud member of the McNamara Alumni Association and the Huddle Club. He was heavily involved with sporting events at McNamara and was a member of the McNamara Wall of Honor. Bill also served as president of Kankakee Downtown Business Association and was a member of the Wabigoon Athletic Club, which he founded. He was the primary sponsor of the Salkeld Chiefs Baseball team, which allowed semi-pro baseball to survive in Kankakee.

Most of all, Bill loved his family and was very proud of his six children and adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bill’s love of sports was immeasurable, especially Notre Dame, Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, Chicago Blackhawks and the Chicago Bulls. He was particularly fond of all the McNamara athletic events. He enjoyed his annual fishing trip to Canada and his golfing trip to Biloxi, Miss.

Bill was a parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee, where he had also served as eucharistic minister and was a former school board member.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served as a B29 radio operator, flying more than 30 missions during the Korean conflict.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Beth Salkeld, of Bourbonnais; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Sue and Bob Flott, of St. Anne, Barb and Jack Roney, of Bourbonnais, and Tricia Krugman, of Bourbonnais; one sister, Joyce Johnson, of Manteno; 12 grandchildren, Dan Flott, David (Sarah) Flott, Patrick Salkeld, Mike (Caitlin) Salkeld, Megan Salkeld, Chris (Larissa) Roney, David (Meghan) Roney, Jon Krugman, Julia Krugman (Donta Manley), Sarah (Daniel) Brown, Alexa (Austin) Chinn and Cody Salkeld; and five great-grandchildren, Eloise Flott, Rory Flott, Harper Roney, Aubrey Roney and Roman Brown.

In addition to his wife, Faye Salkeld, he was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Karen Salkeld; one son, Mark Salkeld; and one brother, Duane Salkeld.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, June 3, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee. Interment will be in All Saints Mausoleum, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to Bishop McNamara Catholic Schools or St. Patrick Catholic Church.

