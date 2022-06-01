Kenneth Barton

AROMA PARK — Kenneth LeVon Barton, 86, of Aroma Park, passed away Monday (May 30, 2022) at Riverside’s Miller Heathcare.

He was born Jan. 1, 1936, in Salem, Iowa, the son of Walter and Ethel (Fern) Barton.

At the age of 21, he was invited by family friends to move to Illinois to find a better job. He worked in truck stops, gas stations and bike shops, like Kip’s Garage. Over the years, he did many jobs, including working on motorcycles, at Roper, and at other factory jobs. Kenneth worked many years at Chematron Fire Systems in University Park, until they relocated in 1990. Within the year, he went to work at American Lock. He operated machines to make padlock parts until his retirement in January of 2001. He then mopped and mowed at TowPac in Aroma Park until November 2020.

Kenneth liked recycling aluminum cans, and anything metal he could tear down and scrap. Many years he took in more than 400 pounds of cans alone each Earth Day. Many of them he collected from various parks around Aroma Park.

He loved being outdoors and in the heat of summer. Ken always planted a very large garden. He enjoyed canning much of it and made bread weekly. Ken enjoyed watching birds and squirrels, watching his feeder from the porch.

Kenneth always enjoyed antique tractors. He once found one for sale while out enjoying a motorcycle ride and spontaneously bought it. Ken called his daughter, and when asked “What are you going to do with it?” his response was “Play with it.” For the next few years and until the end of The Olde Tyme Farm Show, Ken drove it there for display.

Indoors, he enjoyed completing puzzles with his daughter and watching old shows such as “Perry Mason,” Westerns, “Gunsmoke” and the like. Since a teenager, he enjoyed motorcycles and there rarely wasn’t at least one in the garage, until he decided to let the last one go when he was age 85. Ken was a lifetime member of the AMA and the NRA.

He shared and passed down these passions with his only child, daughter, Susan Barton, of Bradley. Ken never married, but had a long-time girlfriend, Mary Rosenbrock, of Manteno.

Kenny was the oldest child of six. Surviving are his sister, Beverly Johnson, of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa; and his brother, Robert and Linda F. Barton, of Salem, Iowa.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one sister, Linda L. Barton-Smith; and two brothers, Wayne Barton and Gary Barton.

Cremation rites have been accorded. As per his wishes, there will be no services for Kenny. Over the years, he told Susan, “You better not spend money on a funeral. Burn me up and throw me away or I’ll come back to haunt you!”

The family requests that no flowers or memorials are needed.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.