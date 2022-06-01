Harry Braun

MANTENO — Harry Rudolph Braun, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully in his sleep May 27, 2022, in his new home in Manteno.

He was born Nov. 22, 1935, in his Beecher home, to his parents, Rudolph William Braun and Esther Louise (Wiechen) Braun, being the youngest of their two children.

After completing his education in the Beecher public school system, he went on to attend Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind., before entering service in the U.S. Navy.

He was a carpenter by trade, turned machinist and machine setter, having retired from Federal Signal, in Monee, roughly two decades ago.

On July 2, 1960, he was joined in holy matrimony to his wife, Janice Lorene (Briody) Braun, at St. Irenaeus Catholic Church in Park Forest. In their Park Forest home, they welcomed their four children, Douglas, Karen, Steven and Gregory.

After his father, Rudolph, passed away, the young family moved back to his childhood home and Harry began construction of their new family home. Harry had a passion for woodworking and working on his home became a lifelong passion and outlet for his creativity and skill; it was one of his greatest sources of pride. Harry loved his family. Harry loved woodworking, lawn work and gardening and dreaming big. He loved to travel and was proud that he had traveled to 48 of the states and was able to visit Spain, France, Turkey and Majorca while in the Navy.

Harry adored and spoiled his pets. He was an avid reader and an avid sports fan, especially the Loyola Ramblers and his favorite, the Chicago Cubs. Harry was passionate about his grandchildren, food, politics, history, jazz and big-band music, the ocean and Charleston, S.C., and Savannah, Ga. He was blessed with a quick wit and steadfast and stubborn determination and fortitude.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and elder sister, Marilyn Louise (Braun) Cornes.

Surviving are his wife, Janice; son, Douglas (Nancy); daughter, Karen Goldrick (Timothy); son, Steven (Karen); and son, Gregory (Laura). He is also survived by eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to The Beecher Food Pantry or Alicia’s House.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 1 at Hack-Jensen Funeral Home, 753 Hodges St., Beecher. Funeral services will be at noon Thursday, June 2, also at Hack-Jensen Funeral Home

Internment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 Hoff Road, Elwood.