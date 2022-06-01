Gisele Brambrink

BOURBONNAIS — Gisele K. Brambrink, 89, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (May 30, 2022) at her home.

She was born April 2, 1933, in Olfen, Germany, the daughter of Karl and Katrina (Lohman) Koenig. Gisele married Walter A. Brambrink on Jan. 25, 1958, in Clifton. He preceded her in death Feb. 3, 2012.

Gisele was a homemaker and self-employed housekeeper. She was a very hard worker. Gisele enjoyed walking and traveling.

She was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Carl and Paula Brambrink, of Lake Villa; two brothers, Karl Heinz Koenig, of Olfen, Germany, and Alfred Koenig, of Wurzburg, Germany; one grandchild, Collin Brambrink; one great-grandchild, Lucas Walter Brambrink; and stepgrandchildren, Bradley Richardson, Abigail Wright and Joshua Richardson.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. Interment will follow in Maternity B.V.M. Cemetery in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the Kankakee County Humane Foundation.

