KANKAKEE — Ella Mae Rowe, 88, of Kankakee, departed this life May 24, 2022, at home, surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, June 4, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at the Second Baptist Church, Kankakee. The Rev. Vincent E. Clark I will officiate. Interment will be in Momence Cemetery.

Ella was born Dec, 23, 1933, in Yantley, Ala., the daughter of Daniel Tillman and Virginia Stubbs. Ella married John Henry Rowe on Dec. 9, 1950, in Meridian, Miss. To this union, seven children were born.

She loved the Lord and gave her life to the Lord at a very young age. Ella was one of the founding members of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church. She was a loyal member until her death. Ella was an usher at Mount Olive and a member of KCUUNA.

Ella was a homemaker and an amazing cook and she enjoyed playing Bid Whist.

She leaves fond memories with her children, Willie Frank (Carolyn) Rowe, Carla (Daniel) Anderson, all of Kankakee, Carray Norwood, Annette Rowe-Amphy, all of Milwaukee, Wis., and Barbarette (Zach) Jenkins, of Pine Bluff, Ark.; two sisters, Daisy Boddy, of Ohio, and Bertha Willis, of Sun River Terrace; 23 grandchildren; 74 great-grandchildren; 49 great-great-grandchildren; special daughter, Marta Sextion, of Sun River Terrace; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband; two brothers, Willie Graham and Charles Stubbs; children, John Rowe Jr. and Claudette Rowe; grandchild, Johan Rowe Sr.; great-grandchildren, Johan Rowe Jr. and Leven Rowe; and great-great-grandchildren, Savannah Rowe and Amaney Cotton.

Please light a candle at jonesfuneralservices.com.