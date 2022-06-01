Charles Wilhoyt

AROMA PARK — Charles Scott “Chuck” or “Chuckie” Wilhoyt, 49, of Aroma Park, passed away Friday (May 27, 2022) at his home.

He was born July 24, 1972, in Kankakee, the son of James C. and Velva D. Gifford Wilhoyt. Charles married Denia M. Clark on Sept. 17, 2011, in Bourbonnais.

Charles was the HVAC branch manager of WL Engler for 22 years.

He enjoyed camping, playing with his dogs, spending time with his friends and family, and was an avid Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and Chicago Bulls fan.

Surviving are his wife, Denia Wilhoyt, of Aroma Park; one son, Jacob Goodchild, of Fountain, Colo.; one daughter, Cheyanne and Josh Marcotte, of Kankakee; three brothers-in-law, Robert J. Clark Jr., Douglas L. Clark and Cragie T. Clark, all of Colorado; and several nieces and one nephew.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and a half-sister, Violet Cantway.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 4, also at the funeral home. The Rev. Wanda Daniels will officiate the ceremony. A celebration of life will be hosted at the Wilhoyt home following the memorial service on Saturday, June 4.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.