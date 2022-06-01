Angelena Ehimwenman

KANKAKEE — Angelena Yatese Fountain Ehimwenman was born to parents Ivy N. Fountain and Anna M. (Letha) Brookshaw Williams on July 27, 1975, in Kankakee.

She was educated in Kankakee County schools and later went on to secondary education through Job Corps, where she attained a Certified Nurses Assistant certification. Lena was a valued employee and later switched career fields where she won awards for loyalty and service dedication.

Lena was a believer in the Lord her entire life. She was a person known to many as being dependable, strong and family centered. Lena’s sense of humor was a magnet, drawing family and friends from far and near. Whether hosting a formal dinner or impromptu gathering everyone was sure to leave her presence with a smile or a great story to tell. Her favorite pastimes included music, cooking, shopping and spending time with family.

She was joined in holy matrimony to Henry O. (Sunny) Ehimwenman on June 21, 2019.

Lena transitioned from this life at the age of 46 years young, on May 22, 2022, at 6:56 a.m. after her battle against cancer.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Eleanor and Nathaniel Brookshaw, and Eugene and Helen Fountain; and one sister, Terletha “Gumbo” Hilton.

Lena leaves to cherish her memory and continue her legacy of love, a spouse, Henry O. (Sunny) Ehimwenman, of Rock Island; four children, DeAngelo M. Burdunice, Michael A. Burdunice Jr., Daqwaveon J.D. Fountain and Isis T.S. Fountain, and three children by marriage, Christopher Ehimwenman, Crystal Ehimwenman and Paul Ehimwenman; 17 siblings, Andrea Fountain, Anna Jones, Clarence Hilton, Emmanuel (EJ) Fountain, Ivy N. Fountain Jr., Ivy N. (Stubby) Fountain III, Jennifer Morgan, Jilvonti (Johnny) Brookshaw, Kayleigh Brooks, Lloyd (Puggy) Hilton, Marcus Watson, Michael Fountain, Sagondra Brookshaw, Suverless (Birdie) Hilton Woods, Tajideen (Taj) Brookshaw, Terrance Watson and Tosha Neely; two grandchildren, Makiya Burdunice and Malachi Burdunice; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Lena was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, aunt and friend. Her light shined so bright and touched so many. Her strength and perseverance will be remembered with how she lived. Her actions personified what it means to triumph in hard times, to show caring, to encourage others to be their best selves and grow into their potential.

The family said, “It is hard to think of Lena in the past tense because her love was so present in our lives. Her courageous fight, indominable spirit, her laugh and love of family we will remember always. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.”

Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.