Lonnie Hoffmann

MOMENCE — Lonnie K. Hoffmann, 75, of Momence, lost his battle with cancer May 23, 2022, at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in Chicago.

He was born Dec. 23, 1946, in Kankakee, the son of Kenneth and Marjorie Craft Hoffmann.

Lonnie and Nanette Gorman began their life together Jan. 8, 1974.

Surviving are his wife and two daughters, Keri Lynn Hoffmann, of Momence, and Traci Annette Hoffmann, of Denver, Colo.; his mother-in-law, Bernice Gorman, of Momence; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Geralyn and Mark Murphy, of Marietta, Ga.; four nieces; and one nephew.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one sister, Suzanne Bruns.

Lonnie served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam era.

He was a longtime member of the Momence Anchor Club. Lonnie loved to golf and enjoyed many other hobbies during his life. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it and lived up to the nickname, “The Animal Whisperer.”

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

A celebration of life will be at a later date.

