Deborah Sthay

BONFIELD — Deborah D. Sthay “Deb,” 70, of Bonfield, passed away Friday (May 27, 2022) at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee.

Deb was born July 28, 1951, in Kankakee, the daughter of LaVerne and Dolores (Gierke) Brown. Deb married Ray Sthay on Sept. 27, 1969, in Kankakee.

She worked for Kankakee School District 111 for more than 20 years as a teacher’s aide and as a secretary for Steuben Elementary School.

Deb loved to read, sew, listen to music and travel in her camper.

Surviving are her husband for more than 50 years, Ray; her mother, Dolores Brown, of Chebanse; one son, Ray Sthay III (Ernie Hernandez-Sthay), of Kankakee; four siblings, Robert (Denise) Brown, of Bourbonnais, Ron Brown, of Manteno, Pam (Darrell) Fowler, of Chebanse, and Darla Brown, of Bradley; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and one great-great-niece.

Preceding her in death were her father; and two sisters, Linda Brown and Cheryl Brown.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 pm. Wednesday, June 1, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 2, also at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse. The Rev. Patrick Jenkins will officiate the service.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

