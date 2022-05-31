MANTENO — Charlotte Weglewski, 87, of Manteno, passed away Friday (May 27, 2022) at her home.

She was born Oct. 22, 1934, in Milwaukee, Wis., the daughter of J.R. and Irene (Vogel) Watts. Charlotte married Robert Weglewski on April 23, 1954, at Visitation Catholic Church in Chicago. He preceded her in death Dec. 16, 2003.

Charlotte was a secretary for First National Bank in Lansing.

She enjoyed reading, crafting, playing golf, traveling and watching old black and white movies. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Charlotte was a veteran of the U.S. Naval Reserves.

She was a parishioner of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Peotone.

Surviving are one son, Andrew Weglewski, of Wanatah, Ind.; two daughters, Cheryl Weglewski, of Manteno, and Dawn Grencik, of Downers Grove; six grandchildren, Christine DeCicco, Alexia McKinney, Andrew Weglewski Jr., Anthony Willison, E’Amon Willison and Ariel Jansma.

In addition to her husband, Robert Weglewski, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Patricia Brown.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 2, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Peotone, with the Rev. Roger Kutzner officiating. Entombment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

