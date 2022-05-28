Mary Ellen Turnbull

BOURBONNAIS — Mary Ellen Gable Turnbull, 73, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (May 25, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Aug. 27, 1948, in Kankakee, the daughter of Edwin and Elsie (Nolte) Gable. Mary Ellen married Jonathan Turnbull in Park Forest, in 1980. He preceded her in death Aug. 2, 2000.

Mary was a gifted artist and master of all crafts. She was an avid gardener, an exquisite cook and a gifted creator. Mary was original, innovative and saw beauty in everything. She was a lover of all creatures, big or small, and throughout her life gave homes to many animals that she loved like her own.

The greatest loves of her life were her children, grandchildren and animals.

Mary was the kind of friend who people could call on for anything, who always went above and beyond for the ones she loved. Her kindness will never be forgotten. She was loved by so many and will be deeply missed by all.

Surviving are one son, Jeffrey and Jackie Gable, of Bourbonnais; one daughter, Lindsey and David Goodwin, of Bourbonnais; and four grandchildren, Dakota (Amanda) Gable, Hunter Gable, Jackson Goodwin and Ryleigh Goodwin. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Marjorie Jackson.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.