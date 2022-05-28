EL CAJON, Calif. — Jeffrey Richard Schultz went home to be with our Lord and Savior on April 27, 2022, after a three-year battle with throat cancer.

He was born July 4, 1963, in Kankakee, the son of Richard W. and Sandra J. (Beever) Schultz.

Jeffrey was a 1981 graduate of Herscher High School.

He joined the U.S. Navy and, while at the Naval Station Great Lakes, completed A, B and C schools in gunnery, electricity and nuclear, graduating as an honor student with distinction. Jeffrey was promoted to Petty Officer and had his Eagle on his sleeve before leaving basic training.

As an electrician, Jeff worked at the University of California San Diego, Mercy Hospital and ran fiber optics at the San Diego Airport. He then started Schultz Electric.

He married Amie L. Glancey on June 30, 2018.

Jeff was a member of Shadow Mountain Community Church in El Cajon, Calif.

He enjoyed swimming, surfing, golfing, playing tennis, playing the drums and watching his beloved Pittsburg Steelers. He loved to spend time with family, studying his Bible, and spend time with his many friends.

Surviving are his wife, Amie, of El Cajon, Calif.; son, Brandon Sattro, of Vista, Calif.; his parents, Richard W. and Sandi Schultz, of Limestone; sisters and brother-in-law, Randy L. (Schultz) and Donald E. Weger, and Terri Lynne LaFond; nieces, Danielle L. LaFond and Amie L. Byrne; nephews, Matthew B. Weger and Alexander M. Weger; an aunt, Delores Cotsones; uncle, George (Claudia) Schultz; along with many cousins.

Preceding him in death were his maternal grandparents, E. Leon Beever Sr. and Mary F. Beever; his paternal grandparents, Mary Murphy and Werner E. Schultz; uncles, E. Leon Beever Jr., Thomas E. Beever, Bruce C. Beever, Herbert Meents and Nicholas Cotsones; aunts, Darlene McCorkle and Ida Mae Meents; nephew, James E. LaFond Jr.; and cousins, Theresa Steinhart and David McCorkle.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Inurnment and service will be Tuesday, May 31, in Mir Mar National Cemetery, Calif., with full military honors.