BOURBONNAIS — Jean Davis Brooks, 85, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (May 26, 2022) at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born July 19, 1936, in Mammoth Spring, Ark., the daughter of Orvis and Beatrice (Kester) Kerby. Jean married Paul Davis in 1956. He preceded her in death. She married Robert Brooks on Dec. 10, 2002. He preceded her in death Jan. 14, 2014.

Jean was a retired employee of Bakers Square. She had also worked at Tri K and the Little Corporal. Jean enjoyed reading and playing bingo. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are two sons, Steven Davis, of Bourbonnais, and Jerry Davis, of Wilmington; one daughter, Cheryl and Dave Herberger, of Bourbonnais; two sisters, Phyllis Gee, of West Frankfort, and Donna Grable, of Carterville; seven grandchildren, David Jr. (Emily) Herberger, Sarah (Adam) Gliniewicz, Jake (Abigail) Herberger, Joshua Davis (Misbah James), Ashley (Aaron) Borgman, Emily Davis, and Brandon Carroll; and three great-grandchildren, Wray, Adelyn and Ava.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by two sons, James Carroll and Keith Davis; and two brothers, Richard Grable and Dennis Grable.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.