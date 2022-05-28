Bonnie Stevenson

DANFORTH — Bonnie J. Stevenson passed away peacefully May 21, 2022, at Faith Place in Danforth, with family at her bedside.

Cremation rites have been accorded by Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home.

She was born June 24, 1941, in Kankakee, the daughter of Joseph Gordon and Eleanor Goodrich Vuckson. Bonnie married Slim Stevenson on June 25, 1959. They enjoyed 53 years of marriage that resulted in two children. Bonnie’s first love was her family. Everything she did was with her family in mind. Her boys were number one.

Bonnie retired from Armstrong World Industries in Kankakee, after 25 years of service.

She always had a fresh pot of coffee and welcomed anyone who wanted to stop by for a cup. Bonnie was a giver and found great pleasure in sharing herself and her many talents. She would go out of her way to lend a hand to those in need of help.

Bonnie had a love for flowers and bird watching. She would spend hours tending to her flowers in the yard. Bird feeders surrounded her home so while lounging on the deck everyone could enjoy nature. Bonnie loved to crochet, all of the children were adorned with her beautiful bonnets, hats, booties and blankets. The families’ Christmas trees were so pretty with angels that Bonnie and her mom made for family and friends. She also made pies and fudge was her specialty. Many were the recipient of a diaper bag filled with all the essentials new parents would need and then some. Trips to the casino were a great way to relax. Bonnie’s most treasured times were those spent with family and friends. She especially loved being a grandma and put on an annual Easter egg hunt for her grandsons in addition to being the best ice cream cone maker.

She was a two time survivor of breast cancer. She was a strong woman that was firm in her beliefs. Family and friends will miss this spirited lady, she was one of a kind.

Surviving are her son, Kenneth Stevenson Jr., of Beaverville; daughter-in-law, Kim Stevenson, of St. Anne; and two grandsons, Trevor and Drew Stevenson, of St. Anne. Also surviving are her sisters, Peggy Hamann, of Kankakee, and Vickie (Gary) Grunstad, of Ottawa; and sister-in-law, Diana Gordon, of DeMotte, Ind.; along with several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Kenneth “Slim” Stevenson Sr.; son, Keith Stevenson; and brother, Joseph Gordon Jr.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the donor’s choice.

