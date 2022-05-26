Death notices: May 26, 2022

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>James K. Bennett,</strong> 71, of Watseka, passed away Sunday (May 22, 2022) at Watseka Rehabilitation Center. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Russell C. “Buff” Bufford,</strong> 92, of Sun City, Ariz., passed away April 19, 2022, at Leane Assisted Home.

<strong>Cindy L. Lagacy (nee Schilling),</strong> 65, of Watseka, passed away Wednesday (May 25, 2022) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Hub Funeral Home in Grant Park.

<strong>Ella Mae Rowe</strong>, 88, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (May 24, 2022) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Brian Keith Stosiek</strong>, 61, of Manteno, passed away Tuesday (May 24, 2022). Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.

<strong>Cherrell A. Thomas (nee O’Dell)</strong>, 61, of Essex, passed away Sunday (May 22, 2022) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Mary Dorries</strong>, 97, of Kankakee, were held May 7 at Northside Church of the Nazarene in Elkhart, Ind., with her son, the Rev. Phillip Dorries, officiating. Mary passed away April 23, 2022. Interment was in Olive Cemetery in Wakarusa, Ind. Pallbearers were Connor, Lincoln and Logan Parrott, Ben and Dylan LaPlace, and Mike Hattery.

Funeral services for <strong>Brennan Hunt</strong>, 9, of Manteno, were held May 13 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Brennan passed away May 8, 2022. Interment was in St. Joseph Cemetery in Manteno. Pallbearers were Hanny Belcher, and Sarah, Landen and Joshua Carman.

Graveside services for <strong>Shelby Lamie</strong>, 85, of Chebanse, were held May 13 in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Shelby passed away May 5, 2022.

Funeral services for <strong>Duane F. “Mort” Regnier</strong>, 68, of Beaverville, were held May 16 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Robert Bernotas officiating. Duane passed away May 12, 2022. Burial was in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Beaverville. Pallbearers were Tyler, Blake, Kodie, Jordan, Delani, Theo, Ryker and Wrigley.

Funeral services for <strong>Charles V. Wilson</strong>, 70, of Manteno, were held May 10 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jack McCormick officiating. Charles passed away April 30, 2022. Interment was in Elmwood Cemetery in Manteno. Pallbearers were Ken McCabe, Brad O’Keefe, Brian Raetz, Joe Toepper, Mike Love and Steve Peterson.