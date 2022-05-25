Lee Rice Sr.

KANKAKEE — Lee E. Rice Sr., 62, of Kankakee, departed this life May 16, 2022.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, May 27, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee. The Rev. Thomas Ervin will be the eulogist. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

Beloved brother, Lee E. Rice Sr., was born April 17, 1960, in Chicago, to the proud parents of Lula Pearl Rice and Charles Coleman with an extended surrogate village, his aunt and uncle, Nancy and Lucious Nelson.

Lee was a 1978 graduate of Eastridge High School in Kankakee. He achieved many accolades for his athletic abilities, such as basketball, baseball and tennis. After graduation, he entered the workforce service and held several different employment titles, including truck driver, industrial worker and advanced production line operator.

He leaves to cherish his memories, one son, Lee E. Rice Jr., of Glendale, Ariz.; two sisters, Hattie Golliday and Kathy Golliday, both of Kankakee; one aunt, Bernice Shelton, of Ferguson, Mo.; one nephew, Cornell Jones, of Kankakee; three nieces, Summer Allen, Jenna King and Jhane’ King, all of Kankakee; one great-niece, Milani Dior Stowers, of Kankakee; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his mother, Lula Pearl Rice; father, Charles Coleman; daughter, DeAndrea Rice; aunt and uncle, Nancy and Lucious Nelson; nine great uncles and four great aunts.

