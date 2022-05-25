donna brown

BOURBONNAIS — Donna J. Brown, 79, of Bourbonnais, passed away May 17, 2022, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Nov. 24, 1942, in Kankakee, the daughter of Fred and Mary Alice (Fairless) Rainbolt. Donna married Donald Brown in 1960. Together, they raised their children.

Donna worked in bookkeeping/accounting for various real estate companies. She was employed with Coldwell Banker for many years. Donna had attended Kankakee Community College for accounting in the 1980s. She was very involved with the River Valley Special Recreation Association (RVSRA) and Kankakee County Training Center (KCTC), where she had served as accountant.

Donna was an avid reader and made all kinds of clothing, blankets, quilts and crafts for her family. She could fill a room with all the items she had crocheted. Donna generously donated many, many of her needlework items to The Salvation Army and was very involved with the Special Olympics.

Surviving are three sons, Randall “Randy” Brown, of Kankakee, Richard “Charlie” Brown, of Bridgeview, and Timothy “Tim” Brown and Diane Laws, of Bourbonnais; one sister, Marla Tatman, of Florida; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Jerry and Joyce Rainbolt, of California, Larry Rainbolt, of St. Louis, Mo., and Alice Rainbolt, of Springfield, Mo.; four grandchildren, Stacey Lynn, Danielle Nicole, Ryan Eugene and Joel Dillon; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and two sisters, Susan Neal and Debra Massey.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Friday, May 27, until the 6 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service.

Memorials may be made to the Special Olympics, Kankakee River Valley Recreation Association (RVSRA), or Kankakee County Training Center (KCTC).

