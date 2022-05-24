Ricky Brosseau

ELMHURST — Ricky Lee Brosseau, 63, a resident of Elmhurst for 30 years, passed away suddenly May 14, 2022.

Ricky was the beloved husband of Sandra Lynn Haley-Brosseau (she preceded him in death in 2013); and former spouse of Tamala Lawless (she preceded him in death in 2015). He was the loving father of Nicholas Lee (Jennifer) Brosseau; proud grandfather of Peyton Lee Brosseau; dear brother of Cathy Ann Natschke (she preceded him in death in 2020); and special companion to Lynne Solski. Also surviving is his loyal canine companion, “Smokey Joe.”

He was the owner of Top Shelf Painting Company of Elmhurst; and stationary engineer for Walsh Partners of Elmhurst.

Rick was an avid automobile enthusiast, known for his love of cars.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home, 435 N. York St., Elmhurst; with eulogies and words of remembrance at 7 p.m. Interment will be private.

