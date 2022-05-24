Marla Krutsinger

BOURBONNAIS — Marla G. Krutsinger, 65, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (May 23, 2022) at her home.

She was born Jan. 19, 1957, in Kankakee, the daughter of Albert and Ella Burton Mayo. Marla married Mike Krutsinger on June 27, 1987, in Bradley.

Marla had been the office manager of Schreffler Funeral Homes, where she had worked for 28 years. She had also worked at Riverside Medical Center.

She was a 1975 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

Marla liked shopping, being outside, exercising, koala bears and attending her Bible study group. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She was a member of Gathering Point Church.

Surviving are her husband, Mike Krutsinger, of Bourbonnais; son, Kyle Krutsinger, of Bourbonnais; daughter and son-in-law, Mallory and Brett Haug, of Bourbonnais; three stepchildren, Matthew Krutsinger, of Bradley, Mark and Ammie Krutsinger, of Bourbonnais, and Jennifer Krutsinger of Bradley; 13 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and her brother, Terry.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. Friday, May 27, until the 7 p.m. memorial service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Inurnment will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to Gathering Point Church.

