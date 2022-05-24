KANKAKEE — Doris Mae Moe, 94, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (May 21, 2022) at her home.

She was born June 11, 1927, in St. Anne, the daughter of Frank and Vernette (Rock) Benjamin. She married Clarence Moe on Dec. 20, 1947. He preceded her in death.

Doris worked at City National Bank as a bookkeeper. She then was a secretary at A.L. Martin & Sons Inc. Doris later worked at Rusk Aviation Inc. at the Kankakee Airport.

She was an avid bowler and enjoyed fishing and watching “Jeopardy.”

Surviving are two sisters, Marian Pattelli, of Peru, and Ruth Pulaski, of Gladstone, Mich.; as well as 16 nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Doris was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Violet Wood, Juanita Maushand, Ronald Benjamin and Ann Fortin; and two nephews.

A graveside service will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 26, in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. The Rev. Eric Brown will officiate the service.

Memorials may be made to Limestone Fire Department or Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

