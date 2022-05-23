Cory Sanders

KANKAKEE — Cory Lynell Sanders, 5, of Kankakee, passed away May 15, 2022, at Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 27, at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, May 28, until the 10 a.m. funeral services at Shiloh Full Gospel Baptist Church, Kankakee. Minister Chantelle Hawkins Lucas will officiate. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Cory Lynell Sanders was born July 7, 2016, in Kankakee, the son of Keturah Bynum and Steve Sanders.

Cory was an outgoing child. He loved going to grandma’s house, watching his tablet, drinking Almond Milk and going to the park. Cory attended Mary’s Little Lamb Daycare. He was enrolled in the Proegler Head Start Program in 2021, from which he graduated. Cory attended Taft Primary School where he learned to interact with other children, and he loved playing in the gym.

Surviving are his mother, Keturah Bynum; his sisters, Ke’miyah Butler, Cali Bynum and Kaliee Turner; his brothers, Kamyrn and Carter Sanders; his maternal grandparents, Joyce and Rodney Rush and Edrick Williams; his paternal grandparents, Sylvia Erving and Earl Rogers; his maternal great-grandparents, Barbara and Walter Williams; his paternal great-grandmother, Emma Erving; maternal aunts, Kerri Bynum, Alexia Williams and LeAnna (Lavane) Butler; maternal uncles, Clifford Autman and Draquan Stevens; paternal aunts, Andrea Erving, Jasmine Sanders, Jenosha Jackson, Pashiar, Lashawnda, Brittany and Felicity Rogers; paternal uncles, Joshua Jackson and Javon Rogers; and other relatives.

Preceding him in death were his father, Steve Sanders; his aunt, Kenya Armstrong; his great-grandparents, Mary and Roosevelt Bynum; his great-great-grandparents, Mary and Hurley Stubblefield; and a great-aunt, Mary Shanklin.

Please go to laxmortuary.com to send condolences.