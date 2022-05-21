Anthony 'Tony' Sommer

KANKAKEE — Anthony “Tony” Jude Sommer, 51, of Kankakee, passed away May 13, 2022, at his home.

He was born Dec. 31, 1970, in Kankakee, the son of Steven Sr. and June (Juckett) Sommer.

Anthony was a retired employee of Nucor Steel.

He enjoyed bike riding, working out, traveling and working on cars. Anthony’s biggest passion was supporting families in the Philippines.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served for 8 years.

Surviving are one son, Adam Sommer, of Beecher; one daughter, Brianna Tucker, of Bourbonnais; his mother, June Sommer, of Bourbonnais; five sisters, June and Ken Siwek, of Kankakee, Joleen and Trey Gillum, of Martinton, Gail Sommer, of Saudi Arabia, Stephanie Sommer, of St. Louis, Mo., and Jamie and Neiko Sommer, of Kankakee; three brothers, Steve Jr. and D’Juanna Sommer, of Kankakee, Jeff Sommer, of Kankakee, and John and Debby Sommer, of Pierson, Fla.; along with many nieces and nephews.

Anthony was preceded in death by his father.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. A family member will speak at 6:30 p.m. followed by military honors.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

