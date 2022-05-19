Virginia Stuart

MORRISON — Virginia M. Stuart (nee Buza), age 100, of Morrison, and formerly of Wilmington, passed away peacefully Tuesday (May 17, 2022) at her daughter’s home in Morrison.

She was born June 5, 1921, in rural Custer Township, Will County, the daughter of Frank and Florence (nee McGillvray) Buza. Her parents preceded her in death.

Virginia was a graduate of Herscher High School.

She married Russell W. Stuart on Jan. 28, 1945, in Manteno. He preceded her in death Feb. 7, 1992.

Virginia was a homemaker who loved cooking, sewing and spending time with family and friends.

She was a member of Eastern Star and the Ritchey Methodist Church.

Surviving are her son, Roy Stuart, of Bourbonnais; daughter, Ruth (Terrance) Hoehn, of Morrison; son-in-law, Charles Crites, of Norewood, Mo.; six grandsons, Ronnie (Stephanie) Stuart, of Bloomington, Michael Crites, of Godley, Jonathan Hoehn, of Chandler, Ariz., Matthew (Allison) Hoehn, of Morrison, James (Meagan) Hoehn, of Morrison, and Patrick Hoehn, of Thornton, Colo.; 12 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

In addition to her parents and husband, Russell, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Peggy Crites; daughter-in-law, Janice Stuart; two grandsons, Robert and William Hoehn; sister, Velma Styck; and three brothers, Frank, Glen and Elmer Buza.

Visitation fill be from 10 a.m. Monday, May 23, until the noon funeral services at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood. Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Please sign her online guestbook at rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com.