KANKAKEE — Willie Mae Jones, 89, of Kankakee, passed away peacefully at her home in Kankakee, surrounded by her family, May 9, 2022.

She was born Oct. 2, 1932, in Bolivar, Tenn., the daughter of Willie and Mary Louise (Hall) Birdsong.

Mae met and married Andrew “Andy” Jones Jr. on Nov. 7, 1966, in Crown Point, Ind.

She was owner of Mae’s Beauty Salon and owner proprietor along with her husband, Andrew, of the Party House.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her dear daughter, Phyllis (Steven) Howery, of Kankakee; daughter-in-law, Alma Ruth Birdsong (née Tucker), of Kankakee; stepson, Mark Jones, of Kankakee; grandsons, Keith Burrell, of Pasadena, Calif., Adam Karr, of San Francisco, Calif., Steven A. (Michelle) Howery, Philip Ray Birdsong, of Kankakee, Nicholas (Carrie) Stewart, of Bourbonnais, and Reginald Smith, of Kankakee; three granddaughters, Monique B. Howery, of Chicago, Marisha Hill, of Kankakee, and Carrie Cobb, of Minnesota; 18 great-grandchildren; special aunt, Betty Marshall, of Milwaukee, Wis.; special kin, Sonja Bennett, of Kankakee; special family friend, Byron Nash, of Kankakee; along with a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceding her in death were her father, Willie Birdsong; mother, Mary Louise Herron; husband, Andrew Jones Jr.; and son, Marvin Ray Birdsong.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 20, also at the funeral home. Pastor Rodney Lake will officiate the service. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

Please light a candle at jonesfuneralservices.com.