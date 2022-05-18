PIPER CITY — “Rob” (Robert R.) Read, of Piper City, and Naples, Fla., passed away March 17, 2022, near Marathon, Fla., from a medical emergency while participating in one of his favorite activities, flying his own private plane.

Rob was born Oct. 10, 1953, the son of Bob and Bonnie (Lange) Read, in Pittsburg, Pa., while his father was in the service. In 1976, while in the hospital after surgery, he met the love of his life, nurse Sue Berry. They were married Jan. 14, 1978. Together they raised their three sons on the family farm.

He and his brother, Gary, had farmed together for several years. Rob enjoyed farming, flying, boating, fishing, bowling and spending time with his three grandsons.

Surviving are his loving wife of 44 years, Sue; his two sons, Jeff (Julie) Read, of Onarga, and Craig Read, of Fort Collins, Colo. He leaves behind three beloved grandsons, Tyler, Trenton and Teagan Read. He is also survived by his brother, Gary (Lynn) Read, of Roberts; his mother-in-law, Betty Berry; brothers-in-law, Doug (Kelly) Berry and Bill (Sue) Berry, all of Piper City; several nieces and nephews; several cousins; and many friends, since he was a friend to anyone he met. He was very generous and kind.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Bob (2012) and Bonnie (2020); and son, Andy (1994).

A celebration of life is being planned for a later date in Piper City.

Rob was a member of the EAA, Sons of American Legion, Pella Township Board and Piper City United Methodist Church.

He enjoyed camping in Shelbyville with his best friends, wintering in Naples with the Lange families and friends going to Oshkosh and being on the Read Farm.

Sue would like to “thank all family, friends and neighbors for their support, love and compassion during this difficult time.”

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.

