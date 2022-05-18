Patricia Cordes

BOURBONNAIS — Patricia J. Cordes, 77, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (May 16, 2022), peacefully, in her daughter’s home, surrounded by family.

She was born Dec. 15, 1944, in Watseka, the daughter of Harold and Marian German.

Patricia retired after 30 years of service, in 2004, from the Kankakee Community College Bookstore as the manager.

She loved painting, crafting, traveling and antiquing.

Patricia was also a member of Peoples Church.

Surviving are her son, Terry (Sally) Cordes, of Grant Park; her daughter, Kim (Tom) Fisher, of Bourbonnais; her sister, Karen (Kenny) Morris, of Sheldon; her brother, Harold (Verna) German, of Clifton; her six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; her uncle, Marshall Rathburn; and her nieces and nephew.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and her sister, Judy German.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 27, in Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston. Chaplain Dan Horton will be officiating the services.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.