karen bailey

KANKAKEE — Karen Sue Bailey, 66, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (May 15, 2022) at her home, surrounded by loved ones, after a quick but courageous battle with breast cancer.

Karen was born Dec. 16, 1955, in Gilman, the daughter of Dr. Kendall and Shirley (Ireland) Rowe. She married Don Bailey, the love of her life, on July 16, 1988, in Gilman. He preceded her in death Dec. 25, 2009.

She graduated from Mennonite College of Nursing in 1978, then earned her Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Nursing from the University of Illinois. She dedicated her life to caring for others as a pediatric RN at Riverside Medical Center before becoming the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School nurse for 27 years.

Karen loved traveling and nature. Her family went on annual summer camping trips to Door County, Wis. They also went to the Lake of the Ozarks, Mo., every summer for more than 50 years. She most recently traveled to Key West, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, gathering new friends everywhere she went. She was a diehard Green Bay Packers fan, loved a good glass of red wine, reading and playing cards with her friends. She was an incredible cook and anyone was welcome in her kitchen. Karen enjoyed bike riding, water skiing, cross country skiing and going to concerts. As a teenager, she was an accomplished markswoman, winning several awards in rifle sharpshooting. She was always smiling, always grateful and always the life of the party.

She had a passion for gardening and was a member of the Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club. Karen dedicated much of her free time volunteering in the community and her church, Gathering Point. She made frequent meals for the homeless at Fortitude Community Outreach, served weekly at Center of Hope Food Pantry, and directed the Kids’ Hope mentoring program, among many other selfless acts of kindness. She loved all people without judgment, and saw the good in everyone she met. Her Christian faith was at the core of everything she did, and everyone could see it in the way she lived life every day.

Surviving are her children, Bryan Bailey, of Kankakee, Marc (Nicole) Bailey, of Kankakee, Scott (Chelsea) Bailey, of Sturgis, Mich., and Megan (Kevin) Pierson, of Bourbonnais; six grandchildren, Christopher Bailey, Jackson Pierson, Hannah Bailey, Lydia Bailey, Piper Bailey and Lincoln Bailey; four sisters, Sheila (Jerry) West, Nancy (Joel) Davenport, Diane (Dean) Fink and Lynn (Jerry) Miller; one brother, Doug Rowe; sister-in-law, Clarice (David) Roach; and brother-in-law, Paul Bailey (Jean Swee). She is also survived by the incredible Kanosky family, several beloved nieces and nephews, and countless dear friends.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, May 20, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Gathering Point Church, Bourbonnais. Private interment will be Monday, May 23, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Memorials may be made to Fortitude Community Outreach of Kankakee and Center of Hope Food Pantry in Kankakee

Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.