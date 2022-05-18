BOURBONNAIS — Gary J. Jeck, 71, of Bourbonnais, passed away May 11, 2022, at his home.

He was born May 27, 1950, in Kankakee, the son of Fritz and Della (Detoux) Jeck. Gary married Lona Skudlark on Oct. 20, 1978, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee.

Gary worked in construction for several years, retiring from Raspolich.

He loved keeping up his yard. Gary was a hard worker and took great care of his family. He never missed attending his sons’ activities. Gary enjoyed caring for several Cocker Spaniels over the years.

Surviving are his wife, Lona Jeck, of Bourbonnais; three sons, Josh Jeck (Colette Grant), of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, Dan Jeck, of Bourbonnais, and Ethan Jeck, of Bourbonnais; two sisters, Lana and Brian Coffel, of Bourbonnais, and Lisa and Eric Goodrich, of St. Anne; two brothers, Larry and Janet Jeck, of Navarre, Fla., and Brian and Ronda Jeck, of Chebanse; along with several nieces and nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be a celebration of life from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at Willow Haven Pavilion, 1451 N. 4000E Road, Kankakee; with a prayer service beginning at 2 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, or to the wishes of the family.

